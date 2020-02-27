CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Do you think you’ve got what it takes to sing the National Anthem in front of 8,000 fans at Whataburger Field? Well, here’s your big chance to show off your loud pipes!



Auditions for singers of the National Anthem are planned for Thursday, March 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Whataburger Field.

According to officials, tryouts are held on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All participants should use the Citgo Cotton Club entrance upon arrival.

Officials say the auditions are free of charge and open to all ages.

"Instrumental musicians are welcome," stated organizers.

If you plan on attending the auditions, RSVP on the Corpus Christi Hooks Facebook event page for updates or contact Amy Johnson at ajohnson@cchooks.com.

