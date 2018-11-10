CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Thursday was a day for many in Corpus Christi to come together and accept each other for who they are as students at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi took part in National Coming Out Day.

The event was hosted by the Islander Cultural Alliance Organization and allowed students to enjoy food, music and festivities while receiving a special message for those in the LGBTQ+ community.

"You are not alone, and in fact not only are you not alone, but you are celebrated. You are loved. You are welcome, and we put this day on so that message is clear to our students that all of our Islanders matter," Counselor Alison Marks said.

Some students who attended also signed an anti-bullying pledge.

