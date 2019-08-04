CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People are affected by crimes every day. That is why a special ceremony was held at the Nueces County Courthouse on Monday.

The ceremony kicked off National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

The campaign is about reaching out to victims to let them know they are never alone and have the resources they need if they live in Corpus Christi or Nueces County.

One woman in attendance said it is all about getting that support to stay positive.

"You get up and dust yourself off and you go on," car theft victim Mary Blum said. "You go on living, and that's the important part of it."

There will be various events held throughout the week to create hope for victims of domestic violence, child abuse, homicide and other crimes. A special proclamation will be read at Tuesday's City Council meeting as well.