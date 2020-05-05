CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As part of the response to COVID-19, back in March, Governor Greg Abbott announced the deployment of the Texas National Guard to help wherever they're needed during this time.

This is good for the majority of people, but the day remains uncertain for when Veronica Alarcons' husband can return home. After only being home for a short period of time after training, her husband was deployed to help at a COVID-19 testing site miles away from home.

"He left when everything began in March and he was suppose to be gone, until like the middle of April and then it got extended," Veronica said.

A phone call keeps Veronica and her sons connected with her husband while he serves with the National Guard during this pandemic.

"I think they're doing a lot better, getting to say 'Hey dad,' and seeing him on the video and getting to show him everything that they're doing," Veronica added.

"I think in the beginning, I was kind of scared because I wasn't sure where he was going."

"It's been tough because its not just that he's not here, it's the whole school thing everybody is really struggling with."

While helping her five boys at home with schoolwork, Veronica is also having to work through being laid off and slow days as a real estate agent.

"I have enjoyed being with kids, this is like such a surreal time for us," Veronica said. "We get to have quality time, normally our lives our so rush rush, so its really awesome to get to do things around the house and do things with the kids more."

She says its important to find the balance and enjoy the time she has with her boys during this time. "It does help that I can have their dad talk with them at night so that makes a big difference for them."

Calls from dad, certainly help.

"We miss you and that we can't wait for you to come home," Veronica said.

