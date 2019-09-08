CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tropics have been pretty quiet for weeks, but we are just getting into what longtime Coastal Bend residents know is the peak of our hurricane season.

On Thursday, experts at the National Hurricane Center hosted what they called a prediction update.

According to the National Weather Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted an increased chance for a more active season. During this second prediction update, the NOAA said they are monitoring the Atlantic and Pacific climate pattern to see if we are going to have either an above average, below average or normal hurricane season. They now predict 10-17 storms, 5-9 hurricanes, and 2-4 major hurricanes.

A big variable that affected this year's season is El Nino, which causes warmer water temperatures in the Pacific and stronger winds across the Atlantic.

"Where our hurricanes form, tend to reduce number of storms that we see because storms don't like wind sheer," said John Metz of the National Weather Service.

Metz added that there is a big increase in tropical activity during late August, and that September is the absolute peak month for the tropical activity in the Atlantic basin. Hurricane season ends in November.

The National Weather Service said these are only predictions and that a major hurricane can hit in any type of season -- quiet, normal or active. They advise to be prepared no matter what.

