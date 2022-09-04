Grab a book and thank a librarian today for National Librarian Day!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today we recognize the achievements of librarians everywhere, and express gratitude for all of their hard work.
Libraries are an integral part of schooling and a helpful resource in the community for readers and researchers alike.
A librarian's work is not only the tedious cataloging and arranging of books for easier access. They keep up with the new and changing ways in which we retrieve information, bring modernity into the library, and help us all along the way.
Below are some Corpus Christi Public Libraries you can visit today to say thank you!
- Owen R. Hopkins Public Library
- Anita and W.T. Neyland Public Library
- Janet F. Harte Public Library
- La Retama Central Library
- Ben F. McDonald Public Library
- Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library
For more information on our community's public libraries, click here.
