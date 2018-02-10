Corpus Christi (KIII News) — How would you like to have a neighborhood block party with Corpus Christi police? That is the idea behind National Night Out.

The idea started 35 years ago to bring neighbors and law enforcement together to get them talking about ways to make the community safer.

On Tuesday there were more than 60 block parties all across South Texas as many of your neighbors get involved.

3News reporter Bill Churchwell was out in the Coastal Bend to show how people celebrated National Night Out.

