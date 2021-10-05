Here's how you can celebrate National Night Out in your community

National Night Out is a yearly community-building campaign that promotes police-community relationships to make neighborhoods safer places to live.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It is a time to get to know your neighbors and those who protect the community.

National Night Out is a yearly community-building campaign that promotes police-community relationships to make neighborhoods safer places to live.

National Night Out was introduced in August of 1984 and involved 2.5 million neighbors across 400 communities in 23 states. In 36 years, it has grown to become a celebration beyond just leaving a front porch light on.

Here is a list of communities participating in National Night Out.

Corpus Christi

National Night Out began 38 years ago as a program to promote police-community partnerships to create safer neighborhoods.



National Night Out 2021 is set for Oct 5th, but it will look a bit different this year.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and with the safety of our community in mind, the Nueces County Health District does not recommend block parties or social gatherings.



You can show your participation in National Night Out by decorating your front yard by displaying National Night Out or crime prevention posters which show support for police and promoting crime prevention. You may also choose to replace your porch light with a blue bulb or shine a blue light in your front yard as a symbol of solidarity against crime and to show support for the Corpus Christi Police Department and Law Enforcement.

NATIONAL NIGHT OUT National Night Out began 38 years ago as a program to promote police-community partnerships to... Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Friday, October 1, 2021

Portland

Portland's National Night Out block party is next Tuesday, October 5! Join the City of Portland Police Department, Portland, Texas Fire Department , and Portland Texas Parks and Recreation Department for live demonstrations, games and more from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Portland Municipal Park (1815 Memorial Pkwy). This is a free event that is open to the community.

Portland's National Night Out block party is next Tuesday, October 5! Join the City of Portland Police Department,... Posted by City of Portland on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Bishop

“Together, we are making communities safer, more caring places to live and work”.



Date: Tuesday, October 5th 2021

Time: 6:00PM - 8:00 PM

Location: Bishop City Park (Parking Lot) 100 Blk E. Joyce St. Bishop, Tx.



Join your neighbors and your police department for a night of fun and festivities at the Bishop city park!



We will have several area law enforcement agencies and other public safety entities with tables and displays, along with vendors, food, games, and prizes!



We are looking forward to seeing everyone out there!

BISHOP POLICE DEPARTMENT’S NATIONAL NIGHT OUT EVENT 2021 Police * Community * Partnerships “Together, we are making... Posted by Bishop Police Department on Sunday, September 26, 2021

Beeville

Coastal Bend College (CBC) will participate in National Night Out, an annual event designed to promote community and law enforcement relationships. The state of Texas and select areas celebrate National Night Out on the first Tuesday in October.



CBC will host the event on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM in the James Dougherty Student Union Building of the Beeville location. The event will begin with a discussion on community safety led by Chief Kevin Behr, CBC Director of Public Safety and Emergency Management, and will be followed by pizza and games.



For more information, contact the CBC Department of Public Safety at 361-354-2326.

Coastal Bend College (CBC) will participate in National Night Out, an annual event designed to promote community and law... Posted by Coastal Bend College on Thursday, September 30, 2021

Robstown

Kenedy





Mathis

National Night Out 2021 is fast approaching and we are excited to announce this year is a Glow Party and as always completely free to the community.



If you would like to set up a table and provide safety , educational or nutritional information please call 361-547-2113 and ask for the Administrative Assistant We are excited to have as many people participate as possible!

🌟National Night Out 2021 is fast approaching and we are excited to announce this year is a Glow Party and as always... Posted by Mathis Police Department on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Aransas Pass

Ingleside

It's all coming together and our Vendors are putting their creative minds to work for some fantastic displays. From what we've heard there will be raffles, product giveaways, and of course all the swag you can handle. Your not going to want to miss this!!!! We will see you TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2021 beginning at 6PM and lasting until 8PM--or until we run out of all the "good stuff"

It's all coming together and our Vendors are putting their creative minds to work for some fantastic displays. From... Posted by Ingleside Police Department on Thursday, September 30, 2021

Port Aransas

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.