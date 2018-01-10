Corpus Christi (KII News) — How would you like to have a neighborhood block party with Corpus Christi police? That is the idea behind National Night Out.

The idea started 35 years ago to bring neighbors and law enforcement together to get them talking about ways to make the community safer. This year, there will be more than 60 block parties all across South Texas as many of your neighbors get involved.

Organizers said getting the community involved is what the parties are all about.

"They can do whatever they want. Some do block parties with cookouts where they make hamburgers and for the kids have the moonbounces," Raquel Ramos said. "Anything to bring people together for that social gathering."

The fun starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday. If you can't be part of your neighborhood block party, you can still participate. Just leave your porch lights on between 6-10 p.m. to show your support.

