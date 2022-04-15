National Park Week kicks off April 16

Parks across the U.S., including Big Bend National Park, will celebrate by waiving entrance fees on April 16.

BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas — Every year national parks all celebrate the presidentially-proclaimed National Park Week.

This year's week runs from April 16 to 24.

The week is all about encouraging people to celebrate the amazing places filled with history and culture that exist around the country.

Parks across the U.S., including Big Bend National Park, will celebrate by waiving entrance fees on April 16 to help people get out and explore the parks.

The event is done in partnership with the National Park Foundation, a charity that works to preserve wildlife and land.