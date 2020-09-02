CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Have you ever wondered where all these "national days" come from?

Apparently, February 9 is National Pizza Day. That is one national day we will not argue with!

Pizza is known as one of America’s all-time favorite foods, and there are so many ways to eat pizza -- whether it’s a thin crust, Chicago-style, hand-tossed, Brooklyn-style, or whatever your preference may be.

There are many pizza shops throughout the city of Corpus Christi, both locally and nationally owned that will be having huge daily deals and freebies in honor of National Pizza Day.

One popular local spot in downtown Corpus Christi, known as House of Rock, will celebrate National Pizza Day on Monday, February 10. Beginning at 11 a.m., organizers at House of Rock say you can get a slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza for free when you present this coupon.

On Sunday you can get $10 off any order of $40 or more with a coupon in-store or online with promo code 10OFF40 from the nationally-owned chain, BJ's Brewhouse.

From Sunday through Feb. 14, purchase any large pizza and get a free upgrade to an extra-large pizza at Chuck-E-Cheese.

There are also many recipes available on websites such as Pinterest where you can find a plethora of different styles of pizza. Making homemade pizza is always great to bond with family and friends, and to try new techniques.

