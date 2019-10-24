CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Red Ribbon Week campaign kicked off Thursday at Windsor Park Elementary giving kids the opportunity to listen to speakers from various law enforcement agencies like district and city police and U.S. Border Patrol.

The students also got to check out their units and learn about important topics like drug abuse.

"At this point when they're young they're making choices about daily habits and how they want to live," said Dr. Kimberly Bissel, principal at Windsor Park. "We want part of that to be staying drug free."

Students also got to jump on board the Corpus Christi Police 'Mobile Museum' to see different equipment used by the city's law enforcement and learn about their careers.

Red Ribbon Week is a national campaign that teaches students the importance of staying drug free and the dangers associated with drug abuse.

