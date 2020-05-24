CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's also National Safe Boating Week.

If you plan on cruising the waters this holiday weekend be sure to wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved, properly fitting life jacket.

According to research, 77 % of all boating fatalities are drownings, and 84% of drowning victims in those accidents were not wearing a life jacket in 2018.

So, if you're going out on the water this holiday, make sure you and your crew are wearing a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket to stay safe while having fun.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: