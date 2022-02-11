Crews holding prescribed burn on the National Seashore, smoke is expected to be visible from Corpus

Padre Island National Seashore is preparing to enact a prescribed burn along Park Road 22. Smoke will be visible, so residents should not be alarmed.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Padre Island National Seashore will be getting help from Big Thicket National Preserve fire crews to hold a prescribed burn. It will help to remove dead, overgrown grasses and thatch from the area.

Officials announced on Facebook that the burn will be taking place on Sunday, Feb. 13 and Monday, Feb. 14. It will be at four locations along the east side of Park Road 22.

Fire crews around going to be on site for the duration of the operation, and plan to burn roughly 1,183 aces.

Smoke should be visible from parts of the Corpus Christi area, including Flour Bluff, North Padre Island, Port Aransas, and Rockport during the days of the burn.

Officials say delays or closures along Park Road 22 are possible during the burn.

If you want to learn more about the role of prescribed fire at the national seashore, please visit www.nps.gov/pais/learn/management/firemanagement.htm

