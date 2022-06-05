Mayor announces National Small Business Week in Corpus Christi

"I encourage all residents to go out and support small businesses throughout our community," said Guajardo.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday afternoon, Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo paid special attention to small businesses in the area.

"I do hereby proclaim May 2 to May 6 of 2022 as National Small Business Week in Corpus Christi, Texas, and I encourage all residents to go out and support small businesses throughout our community," Guajardo said.

Southside Beauty Care Owner Eric Williams discussed the impact small businesses will see from recognition like this.

"That is a big step, because whenever you have large corporations taking over everything that small businesses provide, at a lower price point, it puts a damper on the whole community, because the community can't keep any money for themselves," said Williams. "So, by actually having a small business week that promotes small businesses, I can actually see small businesses getting the leverage that they need in order to be able to compete and pay their bills."

Williams told 3NEWS the goal is to continue to have money circulate throughout the Coastal Bend.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.