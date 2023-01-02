Texa-llent facts for National Texas Day!

The day is not to be confused with Texas Independence Day, which takes place on March 2nd.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — February 1 marks National Texas Day, but there are a few interesting fun facts about the Lone Star State you may not know. According to Only In Your State, there are a few strange laws in Texas including walking barefoot, assuming you have a $5 permit to do so.

First, where did National Texas Day come from? Believe it or not, the internet is a wonderland leading to the creation of many days that do not mark any date of significance. National Texas Day is one of those days, so the celebration of it was deemed unnecessary my many internet users. The day is not to be confused with Texas Independence Day, which takes place on March 2nd.

Some of our favorite foods actually originated in Texas. This includes:

Dr. Pepper established in 1885

Whataburger first opened their doors in Corpus Christi in 1950

Frozen Margaritas was created by Mariano Martinez in 1971, according to Smithsonian Magazine

Frito Pie was first created in 1946

Pecan Pie recipes first started appearing in Texas cookbooks as far back as the 1870s

Blue Bell was founded in Brenham in 1907

Texas is also the second largest state in the U.S. The first largest state goes to Alaska. As of 2022, the Lone Star State had the most amount of beef cattle than any other state in the U.S. It also includes the most amount of counties than any other state.

Every State has unusual laws, here are some that are in Texas:

In El Paso, churches, halls of assembly, hotels, banks, shops, train depots, and saloons must all have spittoons. If they don't, they're violating the law

It is illegal to drive without windshield wipers, though a windshield itself is not required

In Port Arthur, it's illegal to emit obnoxious odors in an elevator

You can read some of the other unusual Texas laws here.

