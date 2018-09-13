Corpus Christi (KIII News) — With a close watch on the conditions in the gulf coast, 3News checked in with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi for what the conditions mean for them.

The National Weather Service is usually a 24-hour office, always monitoring and forecasting but currently, they are joining the National Weather Service across the country to bring in more hours.

To consistently monitor the atmosphere, the National Weather Service launched weather balloons at least four times a day in order to know where Hurricane Florence might track to and where disturbances in the gulf might go.

ALL HANDS ON DECK...many of our offices are launching extra radiosonde balloons. This gives the numerical weather models more information in an effort to help provide the most accurate forecast possible for #HurricaneFlorence. https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP pic.twitter.com/se3MNdWe5P — NWS (@NWS) September 12, 2018

"Send all info to national monitoring center in Washington DC- -all that information its all collected and used in our supercomputers, it helps improve the weather models so we can get better predictions," said John Metz, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

On Wednesday the National Weather Service provided briefings to emergency managers, and elected officials explaining potential hazards to prepare for the disturbance.

According to the National Weather Service, the main impact to expect into gulf coast is heavy rainfall, which brings a concern for potential flash flooding.

"All performing our routine weather forecast duties, also here in the event that tropical depression forms cause there's a lot more information then that we would have to put out. We are monitoring for thunderstorms that could develop, we issue flash flood warnings for people to get to safety," Metz said.

The National Weather Service advises to check in every couple hours to see if something has changed, for example, more rain or more wind or anything else people may need to know.

