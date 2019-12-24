CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Santa Claus has been traveling all the way from the North Pole since midnight Tuesday to stop at homes all around the world, including South Texas. If you're worried he might not make it down here in time for Christmas morning, never fear -- he has plenty of help.

3News Reporter Nora Perez visited the National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi to see how they help Santa Claus deliver Christmas joy all over the world.

Santa Claus makes the huge trip every year, and he has the folks at the National Weather Service behind him every step of the way.

"We can see little signals on our Doppler radar, so we use that to make sure he's getting to where he needs to be, and if there's any big changes in the weather, we'll get that information to him as well," said Matt Ziebell of the National Weather Service.

While Santa is used to snow and cold weather, that doesn't mean that it is easy to fly through those conditions.

"He does encounter fog and snow throughout his journey, so that's what we do," Ziebell said. "We track him and sometimes we'll get reports from him, and give him reports too, if there's changing weather conditions."

Some years, major weather disturbances have presented problems.

"There have been some big nor'easters that Santa Claus has had to deal with," Ziebell said. "Those are large storm systems off the northeast coast of the U.S. with strong winds."

But Santa is a pro and he always gets the job done.

"He's very resilient. He can work on his own equipment," Ziebell said. "If anything breaks down with his sleigh, or if the reindeer get out of hand, he'll be able to fix that."

