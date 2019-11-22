CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Beeville man who rammed into a barricade at the north gate entrance at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi in October pled guilty on Thursday.

47-year-old Brian Dale Robinson has been charged with the destruction of U.S. government property and possession of a stolen firearm.

Robinson went before U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales-Ramos admitting he knew the firearm in his possession was stolen and intended to damage federal property.

On Oct. 7, Robinson was at a gas station in Beeville when he took off in a Dodge Ram pickup that was parked with the engine running. Robinson drove from Beeville to Corpus Christi, eventually crashing through the gate at the Naval Air Station.

After Robinson crashed, he fled on foot but didn't get very far. Robinson was arrested and claimed he had suicidal thoughts.

Robinson is looking at a potential 10 years in federal prison and possible a $250,000 fine.



