Naval Air Station Corpus Christi welcomes new naval training chief

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is welcoming a new face to its ranks. Rear Adm. Richard Brophy is the new Chief of Naval Air Training for the station.

Brophy has South Texas roots, graduating from flight school at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi before getting his wings at NAS Kingsville some 30 years ago.

3NEWS spoke with Brophy Friday morning, who said he's excited to be back in South Texas where naval air training is producing pilots at a fast rate.

A big reason for that is the South Texas weather.

"Being down here in South Texas with the weather the way it is. Although I know we want rain, for us it kind of hurts our program," Brophy said. "We still pray for rain just like everybody else does, but for us we're able to produce almost 50 percent of our aviators come from the South Texas area."

This weeks change of command ceremony took place on board the USS Lexington. Brophy is a graduate of the prestigious Navy Strike Fighter Tactics Instructor Course, better known as "TOPGUN."

