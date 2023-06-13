x
NAS-CC's Naval Health Clinic reopens after repairs close it for three weeks

The clinic had been closed for about three weeks to update its electrical system.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Naval Health Clinic at NAS-CC is back open.

Public Affairs Officer Dale Davis said the base ran into unforseen issues during the project, which prompted the clinic to stay closed a longer.

However, it is back open to military personnel.

