NAS-CC's Naval Health Clinic reopens after repairs close it for three weeks

The clinic had been closed for about three weeks to update its electrical system.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Naval Health Clinic at NAS-CC is back open.



The clinic had been closed for about three weeks to update its electrical system.



Public Affairs Officer Dale Davis said the base ran into unforseen issues during the project, which prompted the clinic to stay closed a longer.

However, it is back open to military personnel.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!