NAS-CC's Naval Health Clinic reopens after repairs close it for three weeks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Naval Health Clinic at NAS-CC is back open.
The clinic had been closed for about three weeks to update its electrical system.
Public Affairs Officer Dale Davis said the base ran into unforseen issues during the project, which prompted the clinic to stay closed a longer.
However, it is back open to military personnel.
