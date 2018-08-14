Corpus Christi (KIII News) — If you've used free one-on-one assistance to find health care options through the Affordable Care Act, then you're familiar with the navigation program.

Due to budget cuts, the assistance program will be coming to an end in the Coastal Bend starting Sept. 12.

Agencies and non-profits like the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living are a part of the navigator program.

The groups go through a step-by-step process with individuals to find healthcare that best fits their needs in the ACA marketplace.

According to Christina Buttler, because of the navigator program, 46,000 people in the past five years have been assisted.

Buttler said there is not enough grant money to go around the state of Texas anymore.

"So it was $63 million in years past, and now it's $53 million because of the $10 million cut, and Texas is only going to receive $1.25 million, " Buttler said.

Buttler believes that the sliver of the grant allocated to Texas will only be divided out into bigger cities leaving places like Corpus Christi with no funding.

According to Buttler, although their will no longer be any in-person assistance, you can still go to Healthcare.gov website for help or call their number at 1-800-318-2596.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII