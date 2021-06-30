US Navy to continue assisting Nueces County with Operation Health and Wellness

The operation worked on seven to nine projects, and since their mission is done, the Navy stepped in to add more projects.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Without the success of Operation Health and Wellness, "It wouldn't have happened" said Juan Pimentel, the Engineer of Nueces County.

"I think coordination with the Commissioner and the IRT, it happened in Commissioners court, so this is great. This is great for the community".

Great for the community, and great for the US Navy because they're able to get the hands-on training they need, while at same time leaving Nueces County a little better than when they got here.

"There's not one person that's out here that's afraid to jump on a piece of equipment," said Michael Clark, Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Navy. "Or get going and pick up a shovel, rake and stuff like that. Everybody across the board gets the training on aiming and how horizontal projects go".

In total, the Marines and Navy would have brought to life 12 much needed road and drainage projects. One of the best parts, it's not costing residents a cent and the savings? Big.

"We're looking over, I would approximate over six and a half million dollars' worth of monies that we're saving," Said Pimentel.

And with more boots on the ground, the more completed work the community can expect.

"They're happy that something is getting done," said Jerry Garcia with Nueces County Public Works. "And it was being done, but now it's getting done more quicker, we're doing more jobs now".

Both the Military and County are asking for the community's patience in the completion of these projects because of the weather.

