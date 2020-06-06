CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's a new person in command and overseeing the Navy Pilot Training Program. Rear Admiral Robert Westendorff took the place of outgoing Chief Daniel Dwyer in a virtual change of command ceremony.

"From what I've seen, from this headquarters, and the five training air wings, that trend is going to continue to work with the best America has to offer," Westerndorff said.

Westendorff is from Kansas and earned his wings at the training wing in Mississippi.

