Navy training jet crashes in Lake Worth neighborhood, pilots assigned from Kingsville station

In a statement from the Chief of Naval Air Training, the pilots were conducting a routine training flight that took off from the Corpus Christi International Airport

LAKE WORTH, Texas — Two people are alive after a jet went down in Lake Worth, a community right outside of Fort Worth.

Just before 11 a.m. on Sunday morning, law enforcement got a call that a plane went down in a neighborhood.

"Our police units responded and initial units had reported that one pilot had ejected and was caught in some powerlines and another pilot had ejected and was found in the neighborhood nearby," said Chief JT Manoushagian of the Lake Worth Police Department.

Officials said thankfully no one on the ground was hurt.

"There are three homes involved. Fortunately, nobody was injured, no resident was injured. The two pilots have been transported to the hospital," said Chief Ryan Arthur of the Lake Worth Fire Department,

In a statement from the Chief of Naval Air Training, the pilots were conducting a routine training flight that took off from the Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA), and the jet carrying the instructor and student was a Navy T-45G Goshawk trainer aircraft. The jet was assigned to Training Air Wing 2 at Naval Air Station Kingsville.