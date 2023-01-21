NCJLS gives scholarships to help seniors further education

Many participants were able to walk away with not only the life skills they have learned, but with some extra money in a form of a scholarship.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A blue-ribbon show took place in the Nueces County Junior Livestock show. It was a big day for everyone competing as The Livestock show comes to an end.

Many senior participants were able to walk away with not just all the life skills they have learned, but with some extra money in a form of a scholarship.

The scholarship will help them as they pursue a higher education.

Event supporters want the students to know they are not alone as they continue their path.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.