NCJLS gives scholarships to help seniors further education

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A blue-ribbon show took place in the Nueces County Junior Livestock show. It was a big day for everyone competing as The Livestock show comes to an end.
Many senior participants were able to walk away with not just all the life skills they have learned, but with some extra money in a form of a scholarship.
The scholarship will help them as they pursue a higher education.
Event supporters want the students to know they are not alone as they continue their path.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- City to create traffic light inspection program after pole falls at Everhart, Alameda
- Restoring the Ritz Theatre to its 1929 charm
- Packery Channel repair costs climb by $2.6M due to additional erosion
- Jimmy Kimmel invites Jason Grosboll, aka 'Popcorn Guy', to Oscars
- Health district asks residents to report at-home COVID test results
- Nueces County traffic stop turns into largest liquid fentanyl drug bust in US history
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.