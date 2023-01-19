NCJLS kicks off fifth annual All Star Show

The student who started the special needs show is in college, so this year was the first for other students to take over the program

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Junior Livestock Show held their fifth annual All Star Show Wednesday.

Special needs exhibitors had the chance to show an animal Wednesday. They experienced walking in a ring, talking with a judge, and setting up an animal.

The student who started the special needs show is in college, so this year was the first for other students to take over the program, according to All Star Show judge Tobin Pennington.

Pennington said special needs exhibitors were able to go out and have a good time. They were able to experience showing an animal, by walking in a ring and setting them up. Pennington told 3NEWS every one of them is an all star.

"I'll tell you what, it makes your heart swell every time. They're having a good time, seeing the look on their face, knowing they are getting something out of it is really worthwhile," Pennington said.