Multiple students in the Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show honored with scholarships

The money that supports the scholarship fund comes from a variety of sources, including from the sale of a handmade quilt that was donated.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — They work hard all year to take part in the annual Nueces County Junior Livestock Show.

Some of those students were honored Thursday during a special banquet at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

11 students from various Future Farmers of America and 4H groups at six different schools throughout the area received scholarships ranging from $2,000 up to the top scholarship of $10,000.

"Just like everybody else that is receiving a scholarship tonight, we've been showing in the Nueces County Jr. Livestock Show since 9 years old, or for a long period of our life, just great to not only give back for the years we have but to be recognized for it," Reese Richard with Annaville 4-H Calallen FFA said.

"It really means a lot to me because agriculture is what keeps the world going," Rylee King the Tuloso-Midway School Valedictorian said.

The money that supports the scholarship fund comes from a variety of sources, including from the sale of a handmade quilt that was donated.

The full list of the 2021 NCJLS Scholarship Recipients:

Ivanna Alvarez, Riverhills 4-H

Clay Bluntzer, Banquete 4-H, Orange Grove FFA

Kyleigh Hemken Cunningham, Banquete FFA, Annaville 4-H

Reagan Fox, Banquete FFA

Keifer Gunn Calallen FFA

Hannah Hooper, Flour Bluff/Padre Island 4-H

Rylee King, Run-In-JM 4-H

Jacqueline McClendon, Calallen FFA

Morgan Mokry, London 4-H, London FFA/FCCLA

Alexandra Ramirez, Bluntzer 4-H, Banquete FFA

Reese Richardson, Annaville 4-H, Calallen FFA

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.