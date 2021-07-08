Nearly $20K raised in one day for Corpus Christi police officer who was shot, severely injured

A GoFundMe page for Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez has been online for less than a day and donations have already began pouring in.

More than 17-thousand dollars raised in less than 24 hours for the Dominguez family after Victoria Dominguez organized a GoFundMe page for her dad, Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez.



Dominguez, is a 20 year veteran of the Corpus Christi Police Department, and was shot several times Wednesday responding to a disturbance call at the Watercolor Apartment Homes off of weber.



According to the GoFundMe page, Victoria says her dad was rushed to Christus Spohn Shoreline in stable condition, but suffered major injuries to his right eye, and may lose some of his vision.



"The support the prayers the empathy for this officer his family and the department does not go unnoticed,” said Scott Leeton, President of the Corpus Christi Police Officers Association.

Leeton says he is not surprised by the outpouring of support of this fellow officer during this tragedy and says officers cant plan for tragedies like this.



"The communities support will be more than helpful to get this officer and his family through this situation,” said Leeton.



lt. Mike Pena, with CCPD says 100% of officer Dominguez’s medical bills will be covered by the city. Victoria, who made the goal of the page $50,000 says the donations will go towards any leftover expenses.



