KINGSVILLE, Texas — American Electric Power Texas crews are responding to an outage in the Kingsville area that is affected about 4,000 customers.

The company took to Twitter Friday afternoon to notify customers. They said a cause of the outage is still unknown at this time.

According to the AEP Texas Outage Map on their website, an estimated time of restoration is 7 p.m. Friday. 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

You can keep track of the outage using the AEP Texas Outage Map.

