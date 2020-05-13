ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Many people are still recovering from the damage Hurricane Harvey had on our communities. One family in Aransas Pass is fighting an unusual challenge still lingering from the storm.

Nearly three years after Hurricane Harvey, Melissa Kincaid and her husband Rick Kincaid are still unable to live in a place they once called home.

"We pay a mortgage every month for a house we cant live in," Melissa Kincaid said.

Due to COVID-19, Rick is forced to isolate in their barn where they have been living since the city initially deemed their house unsafe to live in back in June 2018.

"We've moved into our barn, I'm on a ventilator and oxygen and I have Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and I also have a partially paralyzed diaphragm," Rick Kincaid said.

The two were given a letter telling them not to go through with fixing their home.

"We were given the letter, told to stop, don't waste our money on fixing it up," Melissa Kincaid added. "The house needs to be raised or torn down. Period.

During that time they've built an outdoor bathroom, kitchen and turned their barn into their living area.

"So to make things livable, we have a outhouse, out here that we tied into our septic," Melissa Kincaid said.

"We're at least able to feed ourselves."

During the time they've been working with FEMA, San Patricio County, and their insurance company to get their home back. As three years have passed, Rick Kincaid's illness has only gotten worse.

"Due to the stress that we've been under with the house and due to the conditions we have to live in, just being in that barn it's just concrete floors with rugs on it," Melissa Kincaid added.

"After we moved into the barn, we noticed his breathing had gotten worse, and he's always slept on six to eight pillows, leaning up, sitting up."

The Kincaids say they'll continue to work towards their end goal of being able to one day move back into a house, but for now - this will just have to do.

