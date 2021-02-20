Local electric provider explains how its customers were protected from this week's ice storm

One area electric provider believes it was prepared for this week's ice storm by way of having contracts with reliable power plants.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — NEC Co-op Energy was formed in 2005. Its parent company, Nueces Electric Cooperative, began way back in 1938. NEC's Chief Retail Officer Frank Wilson said his electric provider had done its homework and had solid and reliable pricing and power options available to help get through the winter storm.

"We have a fixed solid power contract, wholesale power contracts that we were protected in this event," Wilson said.

Another bonus for its customers is that electric service continues to be provided during the arctic blast.

"All of the power plants that we have contracts with stayed online, and one of them was even a coal plant, and so we weren't in the 9,000 megawatt pricing, so our members were blessed and protected on that," Wilson said.

There are some things out of the company's control, such as the spike a natural gas prices that is going to affect their customers' next bill.

"The only negative that we do have to worry about is natural gas supply. Some of the contracted power plants that we have are run on natural gas and natural gas prices did spike during this event," Wilson said.

While he believes the price spike is going to be manageable, the man in charge does offer folks some sources of help.

"We do ask our members to please come to our website at neccoopenergy.com, and we've got a list of social assistance agencies out there that hopefully will have some financial wherewithal to help people with their lighting bill that are higher than what they are expecting," Wilson said.

Wilson said his company will work with customers who have a higher than expected bill as a result of the unusual weather event.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.