Texas man’s award-winning monster truck to be made into Hot Wheels toy

It started with a 1992 Autozam mini truck and ended with the award-winning, one-of-a-kind monster truck, Texas Toot.

NEDERLAND, Texas — A global company is turning a Nederland man's award-winning, one-of-a-kind monster truck into a toy that children across the world will be able to enjoy.

Craig Meaux built his monster truck, Texas Toot. It took more than a year and cost thousands of dollars, but now Meaux's hard work is set to make its way to store shelves.

The Texas Toot is being turned into a Hot Wheels toy after winning the 2022 Hot Wheels Legends Tour.

"I've always been the type to find the smallest thing and make the biggest, loudest whatever out of it,’’ Meaux said.

One year, eight months, and $30,000 later, Meaux managed to rebuild the Autozam into a one-of-a-kind monster truck.

“I put a lot of time into it just because I wanted something to go play in,” Meaux said.

When neighborhood children began peeping to get a closer look, Meaux asked them if they wanted to look inside. Their usual favorite thing about the truck is the teeth.

“Kids love it,” Meaux said. “They love the fact that you can sit up in the wheel because it feels so good. Yeah, they love the face and everything.”.

Once Meaux was done building Texas Toot, he entered the truck into the 2022 Hot Wheels Legends challenge. The contest is open to all creators that feel their custom builds could join the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends, according to their website.

The Hot Wheels competition, which had 24 car shows in 16 different countries, had three requirements. The Texas Toot hit the nail on all three.

“Garage spirit, authenticity, and creativity,’’ Meaux said.

Meaux is happy that children around the world will be able to have their own Texas Toot truck to be able to play with. It is something he will show off for years to come.

"It's going to be sold around the world. I'll be able to show it to my grandkids one day,” Meaux said.

The Texas Toot Hot Wheel is set to be available for purchase in the fall of 2023.