Need a place to keep warm? Here's a list of warming center's in Corpus Christi

Residents are reminded that the centers will not be open overnight, and food will not be offered.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For anyone looking for a place to get out of the cold weather, the city has turned many of it's senior centers and libraries into warming centers.

The centers opened on Thursday, and will remain open till 6 p.m. They will open again on Feb. 4, and Saturday starting at 8 a.m.

Additionally, the centers will be open Sunday as well from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Residents are reminded that the centers will not be open overnight, and food will not be offered.

Lisa Oliver Interim Assistant Director of Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation, said that during less than desirable weather conditions, safety is their top priority.

"As a city we are very mindful in caring for the residents in addition to take safety precautions as needed," Oliver said. "Also advise residents to take care of their pets and pipes as we experience these low temperatures."

For a full list of the warming center locations click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.