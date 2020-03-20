CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People throughout the Coastal Bend area are still flocking to neighborhood stores for things such as milk, eggs, water, produce, and toilet paper.



Stores like HEB, Corpus Christi Egg Company, Fruit King and Sam's Club have had long lines of people wrapped around the building, trying to gather necessities for themselves and their family members.

As concerns about the coronavirus also continue to spread, there are many resources available in the community that you need to be aware of.

According to Texas Health and Human Services, all Texans, no matter where they live, can dial 2-1-1 or (877) 541-7905 and select option 6 to obtain referrals and information on COVID-19 social services including testing, clinics in the community, unemployment benefits, and much more.

Here’s how you can get help locally:

If you are in the Nueces County area and are in need of baby formula and other products such as eggs, cereal, juice, cheese, and some produce you may be able to obtain these products from a WIC store, the Siempre Store.

The Siempre Store is located at 4117 South Staples St., Suite # 350, and their contact number is 361-418-0030. The Siempre Store accepts cash and WIC, according to officials.

Catholic Social Services also offers emergency aid programs, financial assistance, and Choice Pantry. For more information on the Catholic Social Services, call 361-884-0651.

The Coastal Bend Food Bank is also assisting families to obtain fruit and vegetables by distributing food to families in need at their distribution center at the Greyhound Racetrack.

Driscoll Health System has also listed additional resources for the community to use.

The list is as follows:

City of Corpus Christi:

https://www.cctexas.com/coronavirus

DSHS COVID-19 Call Center:

1-877-570-9779

Monday- Friday

7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Texas Department of State Health Services:

https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/https://www.dshs.texas.gov/

En Español: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/Spanish.aspx

Texas Health and Human Services:

https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/tools.aspx

En Español: https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/Spanish.aspx