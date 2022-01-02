Need help with your taxes? These organizations are looking to help families, veterans.

United Way of the Coastal Bend Vice President Donna Hurley said that filing taxes doesn't have to be as daunting of a task as people make it out to be.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you like the sound of “free,” then you may like this.

Tax season is here and once again this year, residents can get help preparing their tax return at no cost, and that applies not only to those with low-to-moderate incomes, but also to veterans.

Getting qualified tax help is important for all of us, especially after facing yet another year of challenges brought on by the ongoing and ever-changing pandemic. Whether it’s accounting for job instability or deciphering which of the previous COVID-induced tax breaks don’t apply this time around, a trained eye can help catch what you might miss when preparing your tax return.

United Way of the Coastal Bend Vice President Donna Hurley said that filing taxes doesn't have to be as daunting of a task as people make it out to be.

“I think many of us are intimidated by the IRS and by taxes," Hurley said. "And knowing that there’s someone trained preparing your return, asking the questions, looking for credits that you were due, is really comforting to people.”

Hurley is part of the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, or VITA program, which is a free service that offers help to those who made a total household income of no more than $66,000 in 2021. There are several sites up and running right now where you simply drop off your documents and leave the rest to IRS trained volunteers.

But that’s not the only help being offered in our community.

If you have served in the military, residents are encouraged to check out what’s happening downtown at Bar Under the Sun from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. There, CPAs and advisors from Givilancz & Martinez will be on hand to prepare returns for veteran and their loved ones.

Managing Partner Giovanna Givilancz said she finds great pride in helping veterans from around the Coastal Bend file their taxes.

“Since they have served us, G-M CPAs is now going to be serving them," Givilancz said.

Givilancz told 3News that in this case, there is no income requirement and the free help also extends to others.

“It is also active duty as well, and of course, any widow or widower, any veteran spouse," Givilancz said. "We are also going to honor them as well and also prepare the tax returns for them as well.”

It’s billed as a family friendly event with activities for kids and a performance by the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi.

Just keep in mind that there are certain documents you may need to bring with you to receive help from these services. For more information on the VITA program, click here.

For more information on the veterans event at BUS downtown, click here.

