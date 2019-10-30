CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just 24 hours before families and children take to the streets to trick-or-treat, one neighborhood is preparing their homes and lawns for Scary Lane.

For the second year, some homes in Barcelona Estates, off of Kostoryz Road, will be decked out for Halloween. Organizers said people come from across Corpus Christi to view the houses and go door-to-door.

Yet, not everyone is on board.

"Not a lot of people want it, I mean, nobody wants to open their mouth about it I guess I'm the only one and it took that one person and now a lot of people are falling in line," Roxanne Moran said.

Moran said in 2018, traffic was backed up throughout their neighborhood and it took hours for some residents to just get home. She said the amount of traffic mixed with children walking around in the dark is a bad combination.

"It's unsafe and it's packed on a regular basis our neighborhood is so narrow, even on a weekend, it's still like, you gotta be careful," she said.

Moran said Halloween is her favorite day, but the concept of Scary Lane is ruining the holiday for her and others. She said the organizers didn't consult the entire neighborhood before declaring Scary Lane an event.

"Those who don't like it gotta deal with the aftermath and the chaos and it's not fun, it kills the vibe," Moran said.

So, who's behind Scary Lane? Carlos and Teresa Fong said they wanted an event like Candy Cane Lane, but Halloween style.

"I got together with some neighbors and we all kinda got together and said yeah lets do it," Carlos said.

When asked about traffic and safety concerns, Fong said he thinks it'll flow better since it's the second year. He also hopes children will enjoy the attractions.

"They're all dressed up and they're coming to see the houses all decorated and so we just wanted them to have something for them to remember and a safe environment to come to," he said.

Still, Moran said their neighborhood is not equipped for the type of attention that Candy Cane Lane draws in during the holidays.

"Candy Cane Lane is- you have an entire month, Halloween is just one day and it's like you wanna jam pack all that traffic in one day?" she said.

"Everyone has their own opinion I respect them too...to each his own I guess," Carlos said.

Moran said she still plans to hand out candy and hopes people will drive safely, watch out for children and respect the neighborhood.

