The Learning Garden shared education tours with their garden to learn about Grow Local South Texas.

The garden had a variety of fresh vegetables, herbs and fruits, where people were able to see how produce was grown and to taste the food as well.

The event included garden tours, a Tai Chi demonstration and a lady bug release.

If you are interested in visiting the garden, it's located at 3808 Up River Road and is open Sunday through Tuesday.

