While the massive rain threat is mostly over Wednesday, emergency crews continued to keep a close watch on the flooding potential for Oso Creek.

Neighbors are keeping an eye on another creek beside Oso that is close to spilling over its banks.

Currently, the issue is that La Volla Creek that feeds into the Oso that is already full.

The concern from residents is that if La Volla continues to rise it will spill out into this neighborhood.

Both police and firefighters went door to door handing out flyers to warn residents about the threat of flooding.

People living in the area aren't taking any chances. Many spent the day taking action such as putting their furniture up on blocks and putting barriers up in front of their garages.

The area has already experienced extreme flooding in the past.

"Helping my cousins lift up the furniture off the floor because they said the water levels are going to get pretty high out here," Brandon Ortiz said.

"Not a mandatory evacuation just voluntary and as soon as I hear that take care of the grandkids take them to a safer spot," Sandra Chamberlin said.

According to police, it was a good reminder for folks who live in the area to have a plan to be proactive rather than reactive in the event the creek rises.

Once the water comes over the bank, it can quickly fill the streets.

