Neighbors: Gunshots had been heard the day before deadly Persimmon Street shooting

One woman, Alexis Gonzales, was killed after a fight escalated into a homicide on Sunday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents living on Persimmon Street said the gunshots late Sunday that killed 20-year-old Alexis Gonzales weren't the first they heard over the weekend.

One neighbor told 3NEWS that her and her husband were watching TV on Saturday night. Despite having the volume up pretty loudly, she said, they still could hear loud yelling, and then gunshots being fired back and forth.

"So we ran to the back of the house because we had already heard shooting that Saturday prior," said the neighbor, who did not want to be identified.

Corpus Christi police officers were called to the 2700 block of Persimmon just before midnight Monday, where they found four people with gunshot wounds.

"When they arrived they arrived to a chaotic scene," said Corpus Christi Sr. Ofc. Travis Pace. "They basically found four individuals who had been shot, and one 20-year-old female deceased at the scene. A total of five victims."

Police said the shooting originally began as a fight.

Pace said the suspects did know each other and that the incident was not a random act of violence.

"Everybody that's involved has been identified and are being questioned because this is still an ongoing investigation," he said.

Gonzales, the woman killed, had just celebrated her 20th birthday.

"I'm still shaken up about it because I've never experienced anything like this," said a second neighbor, who also wanted to remain anonymous.

