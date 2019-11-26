ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Neighbors in Aransas Pass helped the police department save the life of one of their residents.

Aransas Pass officers arrested 58-year-old Broderick Jones Tuesday morning for burglarizing a 91-year-old Aransas Pass resident.

The 91-year-old resident was carefully looked after by his neighbors. One of the residents noticed Jones and took a photo of his vehicle while another neighbor's surveillance cameras captured the burglary happening.

Officers continued their investigation and located the vehicle Jones used. When officers came in contact with Jones, they learned he was wanted by parole for a prior burglary conviction.

Aransas Pass officers credited the 91-year-old's neighbors for a well-done-job on helping them in the case.

