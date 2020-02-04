CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News First Edition wants to take some time to acknowledge many of you in the Coastal Bend who are stepping up and checking on your neighbors and those living in your communities. We want to showcase Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

For instance, a man set up a Blessing Table for people to stop by and grab items they might need like canned goods, toilet paper, water, and even fruit.

He wasn't the only one. Two families in Alice, Texas, also started Blessing Tables of their own.

Send your pictures to 3News on Facebook, Instagram or via text message to 361-855-6397.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: