Neighbors helping neighbors: Coastal Bend resident helps fix water pipes

Chul McGuire is continuing his efforts in helping to restore the community one water pipe at a time.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite hurricanes, the pandemic, and last week's winter storm neighbors in the Coastal Bend continue to find ways to pick each other up and help however they can.

Chul McGuire is one of those residents helping others.

McGuire began offering his services earlier this week and since then, he's been busy every day visiting a home either on the Island or over in Flour Bluff.



McGuire is doing all of this either for free or for a donation to a nonprofit or charity.

“There’s people that are more needy that need help, either they can’t do professional help, or they just don’t have the skill, age is a factor,” said McGuire. “It’s a multitude of things, some people tried, and they just can’t do it.”

McGuire says if you're still looking for help with your water pipes you can reach out to him via Facebook.



He is taking the day off Sunday to catch up on things around his own house, but plans to be back out in the community once again tomorrow.

