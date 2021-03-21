Neighbors of Midland migrant facility: "We've been violated"

Most neighbors say they are mad they had no notice these teenagers were coming and that when they did arrive, it was in the middle of the night.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Birds chirping, windmills turning and Texas flags flying in this quiet Midland county neighborhood.

But since Sunday, neighbors here say there's more traffic on the streets, more distant noise of kids playing, and more locking their doors at night.

Why? New neighbors.

Specifically 500 migrant children, teenage boys who were brought here on March 14-15.

Many neighbors say they're most upset because they weren't given any notice, just like how local officials feel.

They also say they didn't like the fact that these migrants were brought in over night.

Most say they found out from Federal Protective Service officers patroling their street.

One woman in the area says that she was thinking of building another home here but now she's reconsidering.

So what are their worries?

That these teenagers escape, or that they break into their homes.

And that right now, they have a lot more questions, than answers.

NewsWest 9 spoke to the owners of an RV park right next door to the man camp and they said they just recently bought the property.

Once they heard about the situation they started driving here from Houston but say since they arrived they haven't noticed any differences in having these new neighbors.