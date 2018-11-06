A chapel being built at the site of what will soon be the largest cross in America was found vandalized by graffiti Sunday morning.

The chapel is located off I-37 across from the Veterans Cemetery at Carbon Plant Road. It was built just a week ago and will be a place for those to come and pray once the giant cross is built.

"I was here until 9 p.m. on Saturday night and it wasn't on there then, and when I came to church Sunday morning at 8 a.m., I saw the graffiti on the building," said Pastor Rick Milby of Abundant Life Fellowship Church.

Right beside the chapel, the tallest cross in America will be built. When complete, it will stand 230 feet tall and 90 feet wide.

"It's a shame it's what happened because I watched the preacher and his workers build this," neighbor Debra Clark said.

"When it's finished we have Christians from churchs all over Corpus Christi who are going to volunteer to come in to work two-four block hours that will stay here at the site," Milby said. "If anybody has a broken home, or problem on the job, or a wayward child, or whatever need they've got."

"We do have some suspects based on the markings, the taggings, the signature," said Sr. Officer Justin Wicks of the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Wicks is with the graffiti task force and said the crime carries a hefty penalty.

"Not quite a hate crime, but it is a protected group so if you vandalize schools, churches, cemeteries, things of that nature, it is classified as a felony," Wicks said. "There are possible prison terms associated with felony convictions."

On Monday, the City of Corpus Christi's graffiti removal team covered the vandalism with paint.

Pastor Milby said, ironically, the chapel was built for the very people who vandalized it.

"Well, I was disappointed that they come by, but that's the very reason we built the chapel," Milby said. "We're trying to reach people, and we did. We reached people."

Pastor Milby said the first section of the giant cross will be erected sometime late next week.

