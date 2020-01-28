ROBSTOWN, Texas — Police in Robstown have shut down a drug operation in the 300 block on North 5th Street near the department headquarters.

The Robstown Police Department raided the area Sunday night after a neighbor called them and said they were fed up with all the drug activity coming from the area.

Since the apartments were a few blocks from the police department, officers say they tip helped them figure out what was going on.

"Officers announced their presence in the home every person cooperated, and they were all secured a lot of the items were in plain view in a bedroom of the residence," detective Jimmy Zamora said.

Officers placed all of the drugs out on a table, and there was meth in small plastic bags, black tar heroin, which was packaged for sale, and synthetic marijuana.

Police took a 31-year-old male and a 25-year-old female suspect into custody on multiple charges

Investigators say they're still looking into the case and where the drugs came from in the first place.

"Yeah, that's good that they're going after the operation. I didn't hear about it. We've been out of town," resident Junior Repka said.

"I'm glad that ya'll are be protecting the streets. It's very hard to be around things like that. You never know where you're going to be attacked or whatever, but I'm glad that you'll are doing your best to clean the streets. We really appreciate that" resident Esther Franco said.

Police say the drug operation was not only operating down the street from the police department but some nearby schools as well.

"We do have junior high several blocks from there so that's why we find this is an important job for us to combat something like this so that school kids walking by don't come across some paraphernalia or narcotics that may be found in the area," Zamora said

Robstown detectives are asking residents to call them if they know of any other place around town where drugs are being sold.

Detectives promise to investigate and shutdown operations just like they did on Sunday.

