CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Corpus Christi residents in the north side of town have warned others about a group of stray dogs. They said the pack consists of larger dogs, including Pitbulls.

Monica Arriaga is weary of walking with her two daughters and dogs in their neighborhood; located off of Leopard Street.

"I try to take my baby for a walk around the block and we got runned away by dogs," she said.

Her last encounter was recently, she said the dogs have followed and barked at her. She added it's especially scary for her young daughters.

"Just having a dog bark at you that's scary enough you don't know what it's gonna do if it's gonna attack you or not," Arriaga added.

Arriaga's neighbor Sherri Chavez is equally concerned. She said now that school has started, her daughters refuse to walk alone.

"They get scared!" she said.

Chavez and Arriaga are especially worried about children who wait at a school bus stop on Cornelia Drive.

"I'm just concerned because it's an elementary school and there's little kids," Arriaga said.

To the mothers' knowledge, no one has been injured by the dogs, but Linda Walter's cat has.

"They came in my yard and attacked my granddaughter's cat. They tore it's throat so bad that the vet couldn't do anything and we had to put the cat under," Walters recalled.

Like the others, Walters has seen the dogs roaming around. They all believe the pack belongs to someone who doesn't keep them restrained. Arriaga said they hope to work with animal patrol to get these dogs off the streets and back where they belong.

