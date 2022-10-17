Molina, Smith will not seek re-election to Corpus Christi City Council in November

Both men said they want to spend more time with family.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi City Council members are stepping down after their terms are over.

"Life is short,” said District 2 councilman Ben Molina. “My kids are getting older, and so I'd like to spend more time with them right now."



Both Molina and District 4 councilman Greg Smith cited more time for family and business as the main reason for ending their time on city council.

"I have four grandchildren I didn't have six years ago and then my job is requiring a lot more time," Smith said.



While both are pleased with the steps taken in repaving city streets, they agree that securing our water supply is one of the biggest challenges ahead.



"A lot of the major streets that are in District 2 have been reconstructed or they're in the middle of reconstruction right now," Molina said.

The next thing Smith said is important to tackle is the utilities department.



“We have a huge need for capital expenditures on there but this comes at a very large cost," he said.



Both men are happy they've helped make the city better.



"We're making some great progress on The Island with the water-exchange bridge,” Smith said. “It's opened the door to a lot of future development. In the Bluff, we're working on a trestle going over connecting the Bluff for pedestrians, bikes to the Oso Parkway."

For Molina, rebuilding the Cole Park Pier was a crowning achievement.



"Serving through the hurricane and past the hurricane, Cole Park Pier sustained damage and I was at the forefront of making sure we got that budget money approved," he said.



Three candidates are running for Molina's District 2 seat.



"I hope that whoever follows after me can build off of the groundwork that I've laid and do better,” he said. “I hope they do better than I do."



Meanwhile, the only candidate running for Greg Smith's District 4 seat is Dan Suckley.