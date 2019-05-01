Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Coastal Bend OBGYN doctor has been indicted on charges of felony sexual assault.

Currently, four women have come forward to file a formal accusation of being touched inappropriately during medical exams by Dr. Juan Villarreal.

Villarreal's attorney is speaking exclusively with 3News and said this a case of taking something minor and blowing it way out of proportion.

The allegations against Villarreal go back to 2015, 2016, and 2018.

The four women have said Villarreal was inappropriately touching them during pelvic examinations.

A 3News viewer sent a message that said Villarreal had sexually assaulted her. The viewer said she has recordings of Villarreal touching her without a nurse present and that she reported him to the Texas Medical Board.

An arraignment notice was sent out to Villarreal; however, according to his attorney Ron Barroso he never received it.

Villarreal was arrested two weeks ago for failing to make an appearance he was able to get out on the same day on a $40,000 bond.

Barroso believes the alleged victims might have sought each other out on social media.

"The power of suggestion through social media, a lot of times can cause a commotion where a tempest in a teapot if you will, and this particular case we think social media was used to inflame the emotions," Ron Barroso said. "If you're going to go to OBGYN if he's going to do a complete pelvic examination either with his hands, fingers or other devices that are pretty standard."

According to Barros, in all three cases, a medical assistant was present when Dr. Villarreal was in the examination room. All patients sign forms consenting to the examination that will be performed and understand what the exam will consist of.

Barroso plans to take the case to trial which could be set for March. Barroso is still waiting on discovery materials from the Defense Attorney's office and is seeking out expert medical witnesses to come and testify about the procedures done.

Many of Villarreal's patients are coming forward to show support.

© 2019 KIII