CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Preparations for the Easter Sunrise Passion Play are underway, and volunteers are needed.

In 2019 there will be a new face in the lead role, Rich Lockhart, a local musician will be playing the coveted role of Jesus.

According to Lockhart, he has some experience when it comes to acting having done it on the state level in high school.

"I have a personal connection with the higher power. so it only felt right to do it, and I'm excited to see what happens," Lockhart said.

The play will be held during sunrise on Easter Sunday, and if you're interested in being in the play or volunteering as a crew member, you can call Brown at 361-442-6194.